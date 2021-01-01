From lotiyo

WiFi 6 AX3000 PCIe WiFi Card for PC with Bluetooth 5.1, 802.11AX Dual Band Wireless Adapter with MU-MIMO, Ultra-Low Latency, Supports Windows 10.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

WiFi 6 AX3000 PCIe WiFi Card for PC with Bluetooth 5.1, 802.11AX.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com