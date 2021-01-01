From kungreatbig
Wifey And Hubby Wine Glass And Beer Glass Novelty Gift Set For Engagement Newlywed Wedding Anniversary Bridal Shower Valentine's Day
Advertisement
Wifey and Hubby wine glass and beer glass are made of superior quality glass which is BPA-free, non-toxic.The Images won’t crack, fade, peel, or scratch - use them every night and they’ll still look great!The broad base makes the glass stable to prevent spilling.Ideal for you to enjoy all your favorite drinks like coke, limoncellos, brandy, beer, milk, coffee or simply water, with safety, style and anywhere you wish.