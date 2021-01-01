I Love My Sign Language Merch Wife Sign Language on Love Hearts Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This special I Love My Wife Sign Language design features the sign language hand gesture for love and text to make up the saying I Love My Wife, all set on a field of love hearts. Its a beautiful design that is perfect for any one that loves their wife and wants to show it with American sign language. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only