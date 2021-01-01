Wideband 12bit MSI SDR FE PLAY Receiver SDRPLAY RSP1 SDR-PLAY Radio HF SSB CW Receiver Full Band HAM Radio

Description: The SDR-play RSP1 is a powerful wideband full featured SDR which covers the RF spectrum from 10 kHz to 2 GHz. All it needs is a PC and an antenna to provide excellent communications receiver functionality. Combined with the power of readily available SDR receiver software (including 'SDRuno' supplied by SDRplay) you can monitor up to 10 MHz of spectrum at a time. An open API allows developers to create new demodulators or applications around the platform.