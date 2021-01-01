Wide Tufted Upholstered Velvet Chair (Yellow)

Both comfortable and eye-catching, this armchair is upholstered in high quality durable fabric with a curved back to create an elegant silhouette that will become a classic focal point in your home, with elegant colors that will never go out of style. Simple and clean lines, unique, minimalist and creative chairs bring you a warm home experience.One-piece armrests, neatly wrapped soft and stylish, all-round comfortable support arms, help to enhance comfortable sitting, so you can stay comfortable during long hours of play or work, while bringing a chic look to your work and entertainment, versatile, can be used in the office, dormitory, study, bedroom, apartment, etc. I think this elegant and comfortable office lounge chair couldn't be better for you. Fabric: Yellow Velvet