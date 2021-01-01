ghd Wide-tooth Detangling Hair Comb

What is it: This wide-toothed detangling comb's design allows for delicate detangling on damp hair, which is fragile and more prone to damage. Who is it for: Suitable for all hair types--best for detangling damp hair. Why is it different: The professional-quality, wide-toothed, anti-static design is heat-resistant for use with hair dryers. How do I use it: Work on detangling from the ends to the root. Hold each section as you comb to avoid causing stress to the root area. Style tip: Use your detangling comb to distribute conditioner or mousse evenly through damp hair. From ghd. Includes: