Mainstays Wide Black 8" x 10" Frame, Set of 4

Showcase favorite images in your home, classroom or office with these Mainstays Wide Black 8" x 10" Picture Frames. Use them to exhibit photos, artwork, awards, memorabilia and other important keepsakes. The set includes four 8" x 10" elegant frames that can be used individually or in groupings to a create a gallery look. They come ready for wall hanging and may be oriented either horizontally or vertically. These classic and simple accent pieces are also designed for freestanding display on a tabletop or shelf. The frames feature simple, black beveled edges that coordinate with a wide variety of decorative styles and color schemes. Mainstays picture frames are available in a variety of other sizes and finishes and are each listed individually.