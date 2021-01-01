From lacrosse
Wide Angle Camera Module for Raspberry Pi 3 B DayNight Vision Webcam Sensor OV5647 5 Megapixel 1080p Compatible with Raspberry Pi Model ABB+ RPi 2B.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Raspberry Pi Night Vision Camera Module with 160 degrees wide angle for Modle A/B/B+,Pi 2B Pi 3B/B+ and Pi 4B The Camera Module Specifications is 2592 x 1944 Pixel Static Images, 1080 p @ 30 fps, 720 p @ 60 fps and 640 x480 p 60/90 Video Recording,5 Megapixel sensor OV5647 It has CSI Interface carries pixel data from the camera back to the processor, BY THE WAY with pi zero ribbon cable can be used on zero board Exterior size is L 25mm x W 24mm x H 16mmL 0.98inch x W 0.94inch x H 0.63inch ) You will get 1pcs Camera Module,1pcs 15cm5.9inch) FFC Cable, Happy shopping ^ ^