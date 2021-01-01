From the holiday aisle
Wide Angle 70 Light Icicle Lights
Advertisement
Features:Wide-angle led icicle light on white wire, 9' Christmas light strandProduct Type: Icicle LightsBulb Shape: Wide Angle (LED)Bulb Type: LEDStay-Lit Bulbs: NoConnects End to End: YesMaximum End to End Connections: Bulb Color: RedLight Tone: Cool WhitePrimary Material: PlasticPrimary Material Details: Outdoor Use: YesWire Color: WhiteLight Functions: Water Resistant: YesWater Resistant Details: Transformer Required: NoTransformer Included: Replacement Bulb Included: NoNumber of Replacement Bulbs Included: Bulb Wattage: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Switch Included: NoSwitch Type: Power Source: Plug-inBattery Type: Number of Batteries Needed: Rechargeable Batteries: Batteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: Bulb Count: 70Wattage: 4.8Country of Origin: ChinaSeason: WinterHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasChristmas: Thanksgiving: Easter: Valentine's Day: Halloween: Independence Day: Hanukkah: St. Patrick's Day: Pieces Included: N/ABulb Material: PlasticSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Spefications:EISA 2007 Compliant: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cETL Listed: NocUL Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: NoMET Listed: NoEnergy Label Type: WallETL Listed: NoUN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Stiftung Warentest Note: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 24Overall Length - End to End: 108Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1Distance Between Lights: 3.5Lead Cord Length: 72Overall Product Weight: 1Bulb Height: 1Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes