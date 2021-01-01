From williston forge
Wickett Side Chair
The Wickett dining chair offers antique look of this charming piece in rustic style is obtained through the use of the finish and unique construction. The versatility of this chair easily conforms in different environments. A cross brace underneath the seat adds extra stability and made of 100 percent steel construction to ensure durability.Specifications: Case: 2Pc/1Ctn/8.3'/55LbsSize: 17" x 20" x 33"HFinish: SilverMaterials: Metal Color: Bronze