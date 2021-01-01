Wicker Round Coffee Table | Outdoor Patio Rattan Pouf - Farmhouse Front Porch Furniture - Backyard Deck Furniture Accent Table

Are you in search for an adorable rustic coffee table to match with the lovely lazy sofas you place in your backyard?Let MadeTerra introduce to you our Rattan Circle Coffee Table.Handmade from flexible yet strong natural rattan canes, our wicker sofa table adds an impressive touch of rustic ambience to your space. This unique table fits in multiple home styles, ensuring a noticeable spark of design and beauty wherever it goes. You could choose to place it on your balcony, patio, backyard, front porch; It could be easily convert to dining table for a lovely party outdoor. If you are a fan of coastal decor, you definitely don't want to miss this table, for it brings an instant beachy and tropical touch to your spaceYour Purchase Makes An ImpactOur woven decorative candle holder lantern is masterfully hand-crafted by skilled artisans in Chuong Mi, a 500-year-old village of Vietnamese craftmanship. They take durable, attractive natural materials and hand-weave them into products of unrivaled beauty, quality, and functionalityMade Terra pioneers the make-to-market movement in Vietnam. By purchasing a maker-to-market product, you knowingly support Vietnamese artisan communities, help preserving indigenous crafts & cultures and promoting greater equity in World TradeYou're still making a difference with your very own dollar.Go easy on the planet. Opt for the eco-friendly yet classy rattan round coffee table! Click to add to your cart NOW!