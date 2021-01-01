Wicker/rattan Seating Group With Cushions

This outdoor conversation furniture is made of high quality steel frame and high quality PE cane. It is durable and can withstand weather and rain for a long time. Equipped with sturdy legs and soft sponge cushions, this furniture set will provide ultimate comfort with soft high rebound sponges for you and your friends to relax completely. Made from washable, easy-to-clean polyester fabric, this padded cushion is adaptable to changeable weather and a foundation for happy sleep, making it an ideal comfort zone to sit on or lie on. Cushion Color: Gray, Frame Color: Black