Wicker/Rattan 12 - Person Seating Group With Cushions

Create a space for family and friends to enjoy the outdoors with this 14-piece outdoor seating group! Beauty in crafted this handwoven PE-rattan patio furniture set not only weaves a thread of character and charm into your garden but gives each piece of furniture a distinct and natural expression. The ultra-thick foam padding makes it as cozy as it looks, offering more opportunities for happy, relaxing times to enjoy some fresh air outdoors. The tight hand-weaving process and durable metal pipes strengthen the overall rigidity. They're all weather- and water-resistant. The tempered glass top of the side table makes this outdoor furniture set brim with refinement – perfect for holding a couple of drinks as you lounge in the sun. The spacious design comfortably sits 12 people for plenty of room for your family and guests. This patio set is the perfect addition to backyards, patios, poolside, gardens, and any other outdoor spot that needs a little polishing up.