Wick Chai Snickerdoodle 15Oz, Jar Candle, Wood Wick, Purple

The Wick Candle Collection focuses your senses on nature with a wooden wick that crackles as it burns. You'll hear the difference! Indulge in a warm fall treat with every burn! Chai Snickerdoodle allows you to satisfy your spice and sweet tooth over and over again! Carefully poured into a whimsical jar shape in vibrant, colored wax packed full of the season's best trending fragrances. The natural wooden wick adds perfect ambiance as it burns with a lovely light crackle sound. A modern twist on a classic autumn treat, Chai Snickerdoodle is the perfect way to spice up your fall season. Unique chai and nutmeg pair together to create a robust aroma that change the way you think of fall. Notes of right out of the oven sugar cookies are topped with brown sugar to satisfy your sweet tooth with every light of the wick. A surprising hint of coconut will add a citrus flair to this unique fragrance that add a soothing element to your experience. With the deep purple wax and classic jar shape, this candle is a sweet addition to your holiday decor! Powerful fragrance will waft from the jar with each light of the wick. A premium wooden wick elevates your experience and allows you to have a relaxing night by the fire without the need of a fireplace. You’ll hear the difference with this wooden wick! The Wick Harvest Collection is inspired by the autumn foilage. In a home decor friendly color palette, the Harvest Collection bring the richness of the season inside. Start a new holiday tradition with the crackling wooden Wick!