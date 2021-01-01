Sony WI-SP500 Wireless in-Ear Sports Headphones, Bluetooth Earbuds, Black (International Version) (Son8114)

NFC and BLUETOOTH connection - Stream effortlessly with Bluetooth connectivity and NFC One-touch listening. Near Field Communication (NFC) technology makes complex set-up sequences a thing of the past Sweat and splash-proof - Yes to music, no to sweat. With an IPX4 rating, the headphones can handle sweat or splashes from rain when you're working out. Open-type drivers for comfortable listening - The WI-SP500's open-type drivers fit snugly without filling the whole of your ear, so you can listen to your favorite workout tracks comfortably - no m One button, hands-free - With hands-free calling, you can leave your phone where it is and take calls with the touch of a button thanks to a built-in microphone. Talk to voice assistants Activate you Up to 8 hours battery life - Get in a few trips to the gym without having to power up, thanks to up to 8 hours of playback from a single charge.