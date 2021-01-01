Globe Electric Wi-Fi Smart White Dimmer Switch, No Hub Required, Voice Activated, 50199

CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE - NO HUB REQUIRED: Control all your smart devices using just your smartphone with the free GLOBE SUITE™ App. Simply download the app, connect to your home Wi-Fi, and sync your smart dimmer switch. Connect using the 2.4 GHz network connection and then go back to your 5 GHz connection if that works better for your home.EASY SETUP: Replace your old dimmer switch, or simply add this one to your room, and make all your lights smart. Plus, a disconnect switch makes changing your bulbs a breeze by quickly cutting the power.VOICE CONTROL: Using your Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or Siri, you can control your connected lights with just the sound of your voice making your life a whole lot easier.LET THERE BE LIGHT: Capable of very low dimming levels without flickering to create the perfect lighting ambiance. Compatible with incandescent, dimmable LEDs, and halogen bulbs.SCHEDULE YOUR LIFE: Create flexible weekday and time schedules to suit your lifestyle - turn on lights when not at home, set up your nighttime routine and forget about it - make your home work for you.SETTING THE SCENE: Use your GLOBE SUITE™ App to easily a create Trigger Scene that controls many devices with one tap or create an Automatic Scene that only activates when your set conditions are met: Turn ON Living Room Pendant, when it is {Sunset}.SPECIFICATIONS: System Requirements: Connect with your Wi-Fi router at 2.4 GHz; Runs on 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz after connection - Mobile device running IOS 9.0 or higher / Android 4.4 or higher. Single pole.