Canon Wi-Fi Adapter W-E1

SD card-shaped Wi-Fi* accessory** designed strictly for use with the EOS 7D Mark II, EOS 5DS and EOS 5DS R Digital SLR cameras***. Wi-FiÂ® capability* provides easy transfer of images (and videos in MP4 format for the EOS 7D Mark II camera) to a compatible smartphone or tablet*, and remote still photo shooting and camera still photo setting changes. Provides Wi-FiÂ® capability with a computer using EOS Utility and enables remote shooting of still photos and quick setting changes, as well as easy transfer of images and videos.