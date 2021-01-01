From sony
Sony WI-C600N Wireless Noise Canceling in-Ear Headphones, Black (WIC600N/B) (WI-C600N/B)
Advertisement
Digital noise cancellation reduces ambient noise with one push AINC. Ambient Sound Mode to hear essential sounds Up to 6. 5 hours of battery life Comfortable behind-the-neck style Use the “Sony Headphones Connect” App for Android /iOS for total control over your sound settings Smartphone compatible with hands-free calling Easy operation with buttons 6mm dome type drivers for dynamic sound In the box: USB cable, Earbuds: Long Hybrid silicone rubber earbuds (SS/S/M/L)