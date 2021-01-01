Whitehaus WHTTSLV3-9773-NT Twisthaus Plus 1.5 GPM Widespread Bridge Kitchen Faucet - Includes Side Spray Oil Rubbed Bronze Faucet Kitchen Double

Whitehaus WHTTSLV3-9773-NT Twisthaus Plus 1.5 GPM Widespread Bridge Kitchen Faucet - Includes Side Spray Whitehaus Collection’s Twisthaus Plus kitchen faucets will awaken your senses with their unique traditional design. Worthy of being placed in any home, these bridge faucets are made of solid brass ensuring you quality and durability for years to come. The bridge style kitchen faucet is known best for their simple, clean lines and open spaces. This playful, yet distinctive style has a long traditional swivel spout, solid cross handles and solid brass side spray. It will make an impression on your kitchen design.Whitehaus WHTTSLV3-9773-NT Features: Covered under Whitehaus' limited lifetime warrantyFaucet body constructed of brassCoordinates with products from the Twisthaus Plus line seamlesslyTraditional bridge style designWidespread installation – 8" center to center faucet holesSwivel spout rotates 360 degrees allowing for greater access to all areas of the sinkDouble lever handles control the flow and temperature of waterSide spray included – diverts water to sprayer to aid with a variety of kitchen tasksIncludes ceramic disc cartridgeADA compliantWaterSense certifiedLow lead compliantWhitehaus WHTTSLV3-9773-NT Specifications: Height: 17-3/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 12-1/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Reach: 8-1/8" (deck to top of faucet)Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 3 (holes needed to install faucet)Faucet Centers: 8” (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Max Deck Thickness: 2.5” (from deck bottom to top of deck)Side Spray Height: 4-3/4” Double Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze