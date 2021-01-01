Whitehaus WHTTSCR3-9771-NT Twisthaus Plus 1.5 GPM Widespread Bridge Kitchen Faucet - Includes Side Spray Oil Rubbed Bronze Faucet Kitchen Double

Whitehaus WHTTSCR3-9771-NT Twisthaus Plus 1.5 GPM Widespread Bridge Kitchen Faucet - Includes Side Spray Whitehaus Collection’s Twisthaus Plus kitchen faucets will awaken your senses with their unique traditional design. Worthy of being placed in any home, these bridge faucets are made of solid brass ensuring you quality and durability for years to come. The bridge style kitchen faucet is known best for their simple, clean lines and open spaces. This playful, yet distinctive style has a long traditional swivel spout, solid cross handles and solid brass side spray. It will make an impression on your kitchen design. Whitehaus WHTTSCR3-9771-NT Features: Covered under Whitehaus' limited lifetime warranty Faucet body constructed of brass Coordinates with products from the Twisthaus Plus line seamlessly Traditional bridge style design Widespread installation – 8" center to center faucet holes Swivel spout rotates 360 degrees allowing for greater access to all areas of the sink Double cross handles control the flow and temperature of water Side spray included – diverts water to sprayer to aid with a variety of kitchen tasks Includes ceramic disc cartridge WaterSense certified Low lead compliant Whitehaus WHTTSCR3-9771-NT Specifications: Height: 15-1/8" (deck to top of faucet) Spout Height: 12-3/4" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 9-3/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minute Faucet Holes: 3 (holes needed to install faucet) Faucet Centers: 8” (distance between centers of outside faucet holes) Max Deck Thickness: 2-1/2” (cannot mount on thicker decks) Side Spray Height: 4-3/4” Double Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze