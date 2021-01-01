WHOOSH! Go XL Screen Shine with Cleaning Microfiber Cloths (4-Packs), Orange

Keep your electronics clean with this bundle from WHOOSH! It includes 4 Screen Shine Go XL and four 12-Packs of Screen Cleaning Cloths. Screen Shine Go XL is a powerful cleaner specifically designed to clean, polish and protect your smartphone screens and electronic devices. The instant Screen Shine hits a surface, such as your phone screen, it works to break down oils and biofilms into small pieces that allow the microfiber cloth to lift at the microscopic level. The light-weight solution then will enable you to wipe and buff the screen to shine. The 12-Pack Screen Cleaning Cloths are made of premium woven microfiber to prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria. That means these cloths don't smell. Plus, microfiber is ultra-fine-50 to 100 times thinner than human hair. The tiny woven loops make it easy for these cloths to pick up and hold microscopic dirt, dust and gunk. Color: Orange.