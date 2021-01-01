From sportmix
SPORTMiX Wholesomes Large Variety Grain-Free Biscuit Dog Treats, 20-lb box
Advertisement
SPORTMiX Wholesomes Variety Dog Treats are a great way to reward your pup while providing a delicious supplement to his diet. These grain-free and gluten-free biscuits pack the nutrition dogs need and the taste they love, with a crunchy texture that helps remove plaque and tartar to support healthy gums. SPORTMiX biscuits are made in the USA, naturally preserved and serve as paw-sitively perfect tasty treats or training rewards for your furry friend.