Garnier Whole Blends Illuminating Leave In Conditioner Moroccan Argan & Camellia Oils - 5.1 fl oz

We believe in the power of blends to provide nourishing care for your hair. If you have dry, dull hair, we have a blend for you. Our indulgent, silky formula blooms with a luxurious fragrance of sustainably sourced Moroccan argan oil and camellia oils to illuminate, add shine, and deeply moisturize. Blended makes us better. Blended to illuminate, add shine, and deeply moisturize dull hair Apply a quarter size amount to damp or dry hair and distribute gently and evenly, do not rinse, to indulge in our illuminating ritual, use after Illuminating shampoo and conditioner.