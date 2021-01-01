Whitehaus WHNUA3016 Noah's Undermount Single Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Brushed Stainless Steel Fixture Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel

Whitehaus WHNUA3016 Noah's Undermount Single Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Whitehaus Collection's Noah's stainless steel sinks are made from 18 , 304 stainless steel with an 18/8 chrome and nickel content. The benefit of this quality stainless steel ensures them to be scratch, stain, and chip resistant, and one of the most durable sinks on the market. Ideal for any kitchen our sinks are buffed with a fine brushing technique that enhances the sheen and luster of the final product. The Noah's Collection single bowl undermount sink comes complete with a full undercoat over noise reduction dampening pads to reduce any noise of running water or dropping utensils.Whitehaus WHNUA3016 Features:Covered under Whitehaus' 5-year limited warrantyConstructed of stainless steelUndermount installation – sink will install under the countertopSingle basin design for maximum work spaceCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityCoordinates with products from the Noah's lineWhitehaus WHNUA3016 Specifications:Basin Dimensions (Left): 29-13/16" L x 16-1/8" W x 9" D Stainless Steel Brushed Stainless Steel