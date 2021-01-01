Whittlesey End Table

A mix of natural wood grain details and dark metal make this end table a salt-of-the-earth style that's just right for increasing your rustic living room storage. It's crafted with a solid pine wood tabletop and two open shelves set in a clean-lined, black steel frame that extends up over the tabletop. All the solid wood surfaces feature a natural finish that lets all the organic charm of the pine wood grain shine. This side table is just right for displaying coffee table books and holding coasters for when company stops by.