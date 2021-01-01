Oster Whitmore 14-Piece Cutlery Set with Black Walnut Handle and Rubber Wood Block,

Make sure all your slicing and dicing needs are met with the comprehensive Oster Wellesford 14 piece cutlery set with silver handles. Each piece of this precision set is built to last. All pieces are stored in a handy natural rubberwood block, adding elegance to your countertop. Full tang construction keeps your knives properly balanced. Easy to clean and of the highest quality.Set Includes:One 8in Chef Knife, one 6in Nakiri Knife, one 8in Bread Knife, one 5in Utility Knife, one 3.5in Paring Knife, one 4.5in Steak Knives, one 8in Sharpener, one pair of Kitchen Scissors, Rubberwood BlockPrecision Stamped Construction for Durability and QualitySuperior Fine Edges for Smooth Cutting and SlicingIncludes Knife SharpenerLimited Lifetime WarrantItem Dimensions: 14.00" x 7.00" x 7.50"Item Weight: 25.00lbs