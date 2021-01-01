Hampton Bay Whitfield 5-Piece Dark Brown Metal Outdoor Patio Round Fire Pit Seating Set with Sunbrella Denim Blue Cushions

Add style and relaxed comfort to your outdoor space with this 5-piece Fire Pit Seating Set with Wood Burning Fire Pit from the Whitfield Collection. It offers an upscale setting to create the perfect outdoor living space. All chairs have a swivel rocking motion to give you a custom lounging experience. An all-weather hand-woven wicker back offers elegance while a galvanized steel frame provides long-lasting durability and style. The wood burning fire pit has a stone-tile look that offers functional table top space perfect for entertaining on your deck, patio or poolside. Depot's Choose Your Own Color program; choose your own slipcover color to reflect your style and inspire your home.