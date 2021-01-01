From hampton bay

Hampton Bay Whitfield 5-Piece Dark Brown Metal Outdoor Patio Round Fire Pit Seating Set with Sunbrella Denim Blue Cushions

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Add style and relaxed comfort to your outdoor space with this 5-piece Fire Pit Seating Set with Wood Burning Fire Pit from the Whitfield Collection. It offers an upscale setting to create the perfect outdoor living space. All chairs have a swivel rocking motion to give you a custom lounging experience. An all-weather hand-woven wicker back offers elegance while a galvanized steel frame provides long-lasting durability and style. The wood burning fire pit has a stone-tile look that offers functional table top space perfect for entertaining on your deck, patio or poolside. Depot's Choose Your Own Color program; choose your own slipcover color to reflect your style and inspire your home.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com