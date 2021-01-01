Whitewashed 9 Drawer Wood Dresser Beige - Olivia & May

Whether displayed in your bedroom or common areas, this compact wood dresser serves as a stylish Farmhouse accent furniture piece with functional storage. The entire wood cabinet has a pale wood base with textural whitewashing. Nine symmetrical small drawers are stacked, each with a brass O-ring pull handle and a carved design, ranging from clover and quatrefoil patterns to floral and Moroccan tile designs. The muted and neutral tones of the blonde wood, beige and sage green drawer fronts are all soft and versatile. The flat back sits flush to the wall--great for smaller spaces!