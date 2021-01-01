KOHLER Whitehaven Undermount Farmhouse Apron Front Cast Iron 36 in. Single Basin Kitchen Sink in Biscuit

The Whitehaven apron front kitchen sink features a streamlined and versatile farmhouse style to complement any decor. Perfect for remodeling projects, it has a shortened apron that allows for installation on most new or existing 36 in. standard cabinetry. The Self-Trimming design requires only a simple rough cut, overlapping the cabinet face for beautiful results and easy installation. A large single basin accommodates large pots and pans, while the sloped bottom helps with draining and cleanup. Crafted from enameled cast-iron, this sink resists scratching, burning, and staining for years of beauty and reliable performance. Color: Biscuit.