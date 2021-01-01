KOHLER Whitehaven Farmhouse Undermount Short Apron Front Cast Iron 24 in. Single Bowl Kitchen Sink in White

The Whitehaven apron-front kitchen sink features a streamlined and versatile farmhouse style to complement any decor. Perfect for remodeling projects, it has a shortened apron that allows for installation on most new or existing 24 in. standard cabinetry. The Self-Trimming design requires only a simple rough cut, overlapping the cabinet face for beautiful results and easy installation. A large single basin accommodates pots and pans, while the sloped bottom helps with draining and cleanup. Crafted from enameled cast iron, this sink resists chipping, cracking, or burning for years of beauty and reliable performance.