Halo Whitefish Recipe Pate Grain-Free Indoor Cat Canned Cat Food, 5.5-oz, case of 12

For a five-star feline dining experience, fill your furkid’s bowl with Halo Indoor Cat Grain Free Whitefish Recipe Pate. This wet food features sustainably sourced ingredients like whole whitefish and non-GMO fruits and vegetables. The pâté is free of artificial ingredients, grains, and meat meal, making it easier for cats to absorb and use the nutrients within. It’s specially formulated to contain less fat and fewer calories to help felines maintain a healthy weight, while nourishing their skin, coat, and muscles. On top of that, the wet food is also a great way to sneak some more hydration into your cat’s diet. Smooth, sustainable, and sure to please, your furry foodie will fall in love with this food from Halo.