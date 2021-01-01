Jaipur Living Whitecap Gray 9 ft. x 13 ft. Geometric Area Rug

Renovate any room in your home with the fun Jaipur Rugs 9 ft. x 13 ft. Area Rug. This rug features stain-resistant fabrics and has fade-resistant materials. It comes in a cream shade for a light and neutral accent to your decor. With its repetitive geometric pattern, this rectangular rug will create a modern look with crisp lines. It has a 100% wool design, which retains heat and will keep your feet warm during the colder months. It has low VOC emissions, making it a non-toxic option for your living area. Color: Whitecap Gray.