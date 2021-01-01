From kingston brass
Kingston Brass Whitaker Single Hole Single Handle Bathroom Faucet in Antique Brass
The exquisite design of this faucet tastefully flatters the elegant architecture of traditional homes with its fine detailing. Single-hole bathroom faucets provide a more streamlined look. Also, they will allow your bathroom to appear more spacious with the limited counter space they require. The Whitaker single-handle bathroom faucet with push pop-up and its featured sturdy brass construction and premium antique brass finish are guaranteed to glamorize your home's traditional ensemble for years to come. A matching finish drain is also included.