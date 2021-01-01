Whit Floor Lamp by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Polished - (HL382401-AGB/BK)

Playing tricks on the eyes while dusting a room in warm lighting, the Whit Floor Lamp by Mitzi by Hudson Valley is a stylish modern marvel. The slender Steel frame offers a whiff of minimalism, though the carefully balanced and coordinated structure is anything but simple. Standing on a small circular base, a long Steel bar extends upward before curving over a subtle accenting rod. As the main beam turns back to the floor, it extends a Glossy Opal Glass shade, rounding out the fixture with a perfect orb. The round Glass diffuser spreads light in a wide radius, while the design of the frame allows the positioning of the lamp to create useful directionality. With less clutter and more creativity, Mitzi is attainable high design. Inspired by the founder of Hudson Valley Lighting's grandmother, a painter and master antique-finder, Mitzi mixes classic with contemporary, sacrificing no quality along the way. Designed with thoughtful simplicity, Mitzi lighting fixtures embody form and function in perfect harmony. Color: Black. Finish: Aged Brass with Black