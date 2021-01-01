Zoo Keeper Animal Gift Idea Squirrel Whisperer Forest Animal Gift Wildlife Cute Squirrel Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

If you have a favorite forest animal, then this cool squirrel design is just for you! Squirrels are very cute and funny animals, which are crazy about any kind of nuts! Gift idea for Christmas, birthday or any other present giving occasion. Get this present for the squirrel whisperer, animal lover or zoo keeper in your life and anyone who loves rodents like squirrels. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only