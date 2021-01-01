Whiskey Glasses -11.5 Oz Lead-Free Rocks Glasses, Old Fashioned Glass For Drinking Scotch, Bourbon, Irish Whisky And Old Fashioned Cocktails, Perfect

Specification:Type: Lead Free Crystal Whisky Glass SetMaterial: Lead Free Ultra-Clarity GlassColor: ClarityWhisky Tumblers Size :3.34" (W) X 3.74"(H)Whisky Tumblers Capacity : 12OZPackage: 4 X 100% Lead Free Crystal Whiskey Glass.Each glass ware has large 12oz (340ml) volume size that allows surplus a double shot of spirits, plus cocktail mixer, rocks, whisky stones, and 2.5 inch ice balls. Apropos round body promise a secure grip in both women and men's hands. Cup weights 360 grams that you can feel the quality in hand.seamless sparkle angular cutting - Simply making your drinks more attractive, these lowballs are excellect looking in serving water, juice and liquors like whiskey, brandy, gin, Vodka, Cocktails, Tonic, etc. They are great drinkwares and art decors for home, bar, restaurant, party, wedding banquet, and date dinner.Whiskey glasses is the perfect gifts for Men or Women on Birthdays, Mothers or Father's Day, House Warming, Wedding Anniversary, Christening or Christmas. We have many models for you to choose from. Give this gift set and make someone's special day, watch their eyes light up as they lift the lid off and see the sparkling glasses nestled in the Box.