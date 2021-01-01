Whiskey Glasses set of 6 Crystal Old Fashioned Rock Glass Scotch Bourbon and Spirits 10 Ounce Liqueur Tumbler

?PERFECT GIFT FOR ANY WHISKEY LOVER - An exceptional value and an excellent gift for any occasion, whether its an anniversary, wedding, Christmas, Birthday or Fathers Day, our Whiskey Glasses set is a stunning choice for dads, boyfriends, brothers, or husbands. See your spirits shine thru this lead free ultra-clear twist tumbler set, beautify any type of drink using it as your Whiskey glass, bourbon glasses, old fashioned glass, rock glasses, liquor glasses or cocktail glasses? BRING YOUR HOME BAR TO NEW HEIGHTS - This Set of 6 Crystal Design Unique whiskey Glassware by Bezrat, provides a pleasure and superior experience for drinking your, bourbon, scotch or whiskey. This Luxury designed 10 oz Whisky Glass set of 6 will be a fantastic addition to your wet bar. Round shaped on the top to ensure a smooth drinking and sipping experience - its wide top allows both, your nose and mouth to inhale reach aromatics detail flavors, also practicable to input whiskey stones. THICK SIDES AND