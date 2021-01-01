Designed with innovative induction technology, Whisker City Water Fountains are efficient, easy to clean, and safe to use. what makes them so special? Unlike the average pet fountain, the motor is hidden inside the basin keeping it out of the way during filling and cleaning. To get things going, connect the tower (with filter inside) to the bottom of the bowl. Plug in one simple cord, and powerful magnetic induction starts the water flow. Make your life easier with innovative technology thatstreamlines setup and makes cleanup a snap! Only at Petsmart. Features: Designed for easy clean and fill Auto shut off 1 Large filter included BPA free Includes: 1 Fountain 1 Adapter 1 Water Fountain Filter Cartridge (Large) Intended Pet(s): Cats Material(s): Ceramic Color: White Capacity: 150 fl oz (4.43 L) Instructions: Read all instructions included inside the packaging before setting up your water fountain. Caution: This is not a toy. Keep out of reach of children. Advice for Use: Replace filter cartridge every 2 to 4 weeks. Replacement of included cartridge sold separately. For indoor use with freshwater only. Observe your pet's behavior with the product for suitability. Some items may be inappropriate for your pet. Remove and replace the item if it becomes damaged. Whisker City Ceramic Cat Fountain, Size: 150 Fl oz | PetSmart