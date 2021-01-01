Nourison Whimsicle Pink Ivory 5 ft. x 7 ft. Abstract Contemporary Area Rug

In true bohemian style, the Whimsicle Collection boasts an eclectic mix of tribal inspired, geometric, and classic floral motifs. Purposefully distressed vintage patinas in neutral, of-the-moment palettes make any Whimsicle Collection rug a versatile foundation for any style of decor. These expertly crafted low-profile area rugs are machine made of soft polyester for a seamless fit in your living room, bedroom, dining room, or home office. With its abstract linear design, this area rug from the Whimsicle Collection adds a distinctively sleek and modern touch to your living room, bedroom, dining room, or home office. A soft pink and ivory palette, enhanced with a vintage fade, complements any style of decor. This cool and contemporary design is machine made of low profile, easy to clean polyester fibers. Color: Pink Ivory.