Nourison Whimsicle 2 x 3 Ivory Blue Indoor Distressed/Overdyed Area Rug Polyester | 99446834621
Bohemian area rug with global-inspired geometric motifs. Blue, grey, and ivory palette creates a warm and inviting effect. Machine made of low-profile, 0.25-inch thick polyester fibers. Due to the detailed construction of our rugs, both handmade and machine-made, sizes may vary by up to three inches in width or length. Rug pad recommended.