Whitehaus WHFLGO3318 33" Double Basin Fireclay Farmhouse Kitchen Sink with Gothichaus Front Apron and Fluted Apron on Back White Fixture Kitchen Sink
Whitehaus WHFLGO3318 Key Data: 33"L x 18"W x 10"HDouble basinFarmhouseWhitehaus WHFLGO3318 Features:Made of FireclayFarmhouse installationDecorative apron front/back and rectangular basinDouble basin design provides maximum workspaceWhitehaus WHFLGO3318 Specifications:Length: 33" (left to right)Width: 18" (front to back)Height: 10" (top to bottom)Right Basin Dimensions:Length: 15-3/8" (left to right)Width: 16-1/2" (front to back)Depth: 8-1/2" (top to bottom)Left Basin Dimensions:Length: 15-3/8" (left to right)Width: 16-1/2" (front to back)Depth: 8-1/2" (top to bottom)Drain Location: Center Fireclay White