From native american indian oregon tribal eagle totem
Native American Indian Oregon Tribal Eagle Totem Wheeler OR Eagle Native American Indian Haida Pacific NW Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Oregonian pride. Coastal Pacific Northwest Design Native American Indian Tribal Art Flying Bald Eagle Totem in red, black and peach orange. Perfect for birder, bird lover, zookeeper,or anyone who loves eagle. For Proud Native American Pacific NW Eagle Tribal Art Fishing raptor bird in the style of tribes in Wheeler, Oregon, Tribal Haida Native American Indian Bald Eagle Totem for birding, biologist, bird lover. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only