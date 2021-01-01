SystemBuild Wheaton Storage Tower, White

SystemBuild Wheaton Storage Tower, WhiteIf you’re short on storage in your bathroom, the SystemBuild Wheaton Storage Tower is the perfect solutionThe weathered white finish on the painted MDF features a gray rub through for a rustic look that you will loveThe 4 open shelves provide plenty of storage for necessities while the small profile takes up less spaceCoordinate your space with the rest of the Wheaton collection (each sold separately)The Storage Tower ships flat to your door and preassembled parts make assembly quick and easy. Each shelf can hold up to 20 lbs. Assembled dimensions: 63”H x 15.65”W x 11.7”DA wall anchor kit is included to prevent tipping injuries and keep your family safeSystemBuild warrants this product to be free from defects and agrees to remedy any such defect. This warranty covers one year from the date of original purchaseWith over 30 years' experience in RTA furniture, Ameriwood Home and SystemBuild offers a wide range of home furniture products for every room of the houseAcquired by Dorel Industries in 1978, Ameriwood Home and SystemBuild have become a leader of RTA furniture growing in Bedroom, Home Office, Entertainment, Storage and Youth products