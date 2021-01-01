Gray Wheatfield Ultra Soft 3-pc. King Duvet Set : Gray : King

Give your bedroom a soft, natural look with our Gray Wheatfield Ultra Soft 3-pc. King Duvet Set! You'll love its timeless design and comfortable construction. Set includes one (1) duvet and two (2) pillow shams Duvet measures 112W x 98L in. Each sham measures 40L x 20H in. Crafted of microfiber Wheat pattern Hues of gray and white Includes zipper closure to protect your comforter Wrinkle-free fabric Made of ultra-plush and soft 90 GSM microfiber Care: Machine washable. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.