From kendall + kylie
WHCH700N Wireless Noise Canceling OvertheEar Headphones Black Renewed
Advertisement
DIGITAL NOISE CANCELLING Blocks out distracting background noise for a better music experience AI POWERED Hold the NC button for uniquely tuned noise cancellation courtesy of next gen AI tech HANDS FREE CALLING A built in microphone lets you take make calls and access your voice assistant LONG BATTERY LIFE Enjoy up to 35 hours of wireless playback and 10 min quick charge capability VOICE ASSISTANT Alexa enabled for voice access to music information and more Activate with a simple touch