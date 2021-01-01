Comic Book Collector Souvenirs by NLTS What Would Life Be Without My Comic Book Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Do you love comic books, collect them or know someone who does? Then this cool What Would Life Be Without My Comic Book design is perfect for you to wear to a party, gathering with friends and family, or any time. Feature on the design, cool text with the words What Would Life Be Without My Comic Book. Perfect for any pannapictagraphist. Click on our brand name for more book collector designs. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only