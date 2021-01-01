From sweet jojo designs
Whale 4 Piece Comforter Set
Whale Twin Bedding set will help you create an incredible room for your child. This stylish designer bedding set uses detailed whale and ocean themed appliqués and embroidery works. This collection uses the stylish colors of navy blue, turquoise, aqua and white. The design uses solid cotton, brushed microfiber and microsuede fabrics that are machine washable for easy care. This wonderful set will fit all standard twin beds. Twin Set Includes: Lightweight Comforter, Pillow Sham and 2 Window Valances.