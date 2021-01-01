From cobra products inc
WH16NS40K 16X Bluray BDXL MDISC DVD CD Internal Writer Drive Bundle with Free 25GB Verbatim MDisc BDR + Cyberlink Media Suite 10 + SATA Cable
Advertisement
internal bundle includes 25GB Verbatim M-Disc BD-R, Cyber link Media Suite 10 and Cable Accessories Write and read Quad, Triple, Double Layer BD-R discs - BDXL format supports high capacity Blu-ray discs (up to 100GB write-once discs) 16x BD-R write capability, 16x DVDR write speed, Serial ATA Interface, Windows 10 compatible Silent Play technology automatically controls the disc read speed for optimal noise reduction M-DISC (DVD) Supported - use M-DISCS with this drive for superior data protection