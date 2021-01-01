Whitehaus WH1-114LTB Isabella 20" Wall Mounted Bathroom Sink with One Hole Drilled White Fixture Lavatory Sink Vitreous China

Whitehaus WH1-114LTB Isabella 20" Wall Mounted Bathroom Sink with One Hole Drilled Product Features: Rectangular basin gives a classically clean look to your bathroom Constructed of vitreous china providing a classic look and feel Includes chrome towel bar Single faucet hole on left side Wall mount installation saves space in your bathroom Center drain location provides optimal draining capability All hardware needed for installation included Product Specifications: Height: 5-1/4” (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim) Overall Width: 9-7/8” (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim) Overall Length: 19-3/4” (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim) Basin Width: 7-1/2” (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim) Basin Length: 13-3/4” (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim) Basin Depth: 4-1/8” (measured from the center of basin to the rim) Installation Type: Wall mounted Number of Faucet Holes: 1 Vitreous China White