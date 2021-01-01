From justice design group lighting
Justice Design Group Lighting WGL-8815-10-SWOP-DBRZ-BKCD Wire Glass Collection-Mini 1-Light Pendant-Cylinder w/Flat Rim Shade-Dark Bronze-Swirl with Opal
Advertisement
Constructed from Dark Bronze metal with wire cage and blown glass shade Requires one maximum 40-watt G-16 1/2 medium (E26) base bulb (sold separately) Includes 8' adjustable cord Suitable for Damp location Part of the wire glass collection from Justice design Group, Weight: 4.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Justice Design Group